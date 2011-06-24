Romney Backers Form "Super PAC" To Counter Obama's

Photo: Gage Skidmore via Flikr

Several prominent supporters of Mitt Romney’s bid for the GOP nomination have filed papers to form the Restore Our Future Political Action Committee (PAC, which would allow them to raise unlimited funds for the ex-governor’s campaign.”We just want to show that we’ve got more dough than anyone,” one Romney supporter told the Washington Post.



The so-called “super PAC” would join the ranks of others, both Democratic and Republican, that have formed in the wake of last year’s Supreme Court decision allowing political donations from corporations and unions.

The super PAC, which is forbidden by law from collaborating with the Romney campaign, is expected to announce its first fundraising totals next month.

President Barack Obama has his own super PAC—Priorities USA Action—run by former White House aides. It began running anti-Romney ads on South Carolina television in May.

