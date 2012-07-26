Republicans Are Hammering Obama With Attack Ads, And It's Only Going To Get Worse

Mitt Romney‘s presidential campaign and its allies are taking their ‘You didn’t build it here’ attacks against wide today, with a pair of new ads and two dozen swing state campaign rallies that will slam President Barack Obama for his recent comment about small business and government a central theme of the campaign.



The Romney announced this morning that it will host 24 “We Did Build This” campaign events in 12 crucial battleground states this week, featuring small business owners who will slam the President over a July 13 speech, which included the line “If you’ve got a business, you didn’t build that. Somebody else made that happen.”

The Obama campaign pushed back hard against the Republican criticisms over the remark yesterday, with a new ad featuring the President addressing voters directly to explain how his remarks were taken out of context.

But Republicans were ready with a counterattack this morning, releasing a new web video that contains a full minute of Obama’s July 13 speech, arguing that the context is actually worse than the “You didn’t build that” line by itself.

“With more context, it is obvious President Obama doesn’t understand that businesses succeed because of the hard work and sacrifice of the American people, not the growth and intrusiveness of government,” Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus said in an accompanying statement.

Meanwhile, the Karl Rove-backed SuperPAC American Crossroads is out with a new sports-themed web hit that slams Obama’s latest ad as the “fumble of the week.”

