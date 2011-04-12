Romney Announces Exploratory Committee

Photo: Jessica Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

Mitt Romney today announced his “exploratory committee” for the 2012 GOP presidential nomination. What this announcement means is that Mr. Romney is one step away from a formal announcement of candidacy, which he will likely make in the early autumn. The general view of Mr. Romney is that he is the front-runner for the 2012 GOP presidential nomination. This view is premised on five facts: Mr. Romney is very smart, well-qualified for the job, a superb executive, a terrific fund-raiser and he’s been around the track (he ran pretty well in 2008).



It is the view of Business Insider Politics that former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee is the front-runner for the 2012 GOP presidential nomination and that Mr. Romney is his strongest challenger (for all of the reasons listed above).

Mr. Romney has three major weaknesses: he is a Mormon, he was the author of Romneycare in Massachusetts (the forerunner to Obamacare nationally) and he isn’t the movement conservative he sometimes pretends to be.

Whatever your view, Mr. Romney is unquestionably one of the leading GOP presidential candidates. He has a national base of support. He has a realistic chance of being the next President.

You can see his announcement of his exploratory committee by clicking here.

