Romney Advisors Promise He Will Restore 'Anglo-Saxon' Relationship With Britain And Put A Statue Of Winston Churchill In The White House

Mitt Romney’s in Britain, where he’s tut-tutting the country for its “disconcerting” preparations for the Olympics–an admonishment that presumably won’t be well-received on that side of the pond.Meanwhile, Romney’s advisors are apparently saying curious things about the similar “Anglo-Saxon heritage” of Romney and England, presumably as compared to the, well, African heritage of Obama.



John Swain in The Telegraph:

As the Republican presidential challenger accused Barack Obama of appeasing America’s enemies in his first foreign policy speech of the US general election campaign, advisers told The Daily Telegraph that he would abandon Mr Obama’s “Left-wing” coolness towards London.

In remarks that may prompt accusations of racial insensitivity, one suggested that Mr Romney was better placed to understand the depth of ties between the two countries than Mr Obama, whose father was from Africa.

“We are part of an Anglo-Saxon heritage, and he feels that the special relationship is special,” the adviser said of Mr Romney, adding: “The White House didn’t fully appreciate the shared history we have.”

Would the Romney campaign care to explain what they mean by “Anglo-Saxon heritage,” exactly? And what should Americans and Britons who don’t happen to share this “Anglo-Saxon heritage” think about that?

Mitt Romney’s advisors also promised that he would return a “bust” of Winston Churchill to the White House. So Britain has got to be psyched about that.

Meanwhile…

BARACK OBAMA TELLS TEENS TO GET OFF THE COUCH: “They’re Not Watching Desperate Housewives In Beijing.”

UPDATE: The Romney campaign has responded aggressively to this story, accusing the Telegraph of fabricating or misrepresenting the quote and/or alleged advisors:

“Today, the race for the highest office in our land was diminished to a sad level when the Vice President of the United States used an anonymous and false quote from a foreign newspaper to prop up their flailing campaign. The President’s own press secretary has repeatedly discredited anonymous sources, yet his political advisors saw fit to advance a falsehood. We have very serious problems confronting our nation and American families are hurting, yet the Obama campaign continues to try to divert voters’ attention with specious shiny objects. We have more faith in American voters, and know they will see this latest desperate ploy for what it is.”

– Ryan Williams, Romney Spokesman

an anonymous and false quote from a foreign newspaper to prop up their flailing campaign.

