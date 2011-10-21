Here's The 'Idiot' Rick Perry Ad The Romney Campaign Tried To Yank From The Internet

Last night the Mitt Romney campaign posted this brutal attack ad against Rick Perry and then quickly pulled it.



Or tried to.

The ad features a bunch of debate clips that, taken together, essentially make Rick Perry look like an idiot (one of the top three words people associate with Perry).

Why pull? The Romney camp has yet to comment, however one imagines the not-nice ad goes some way to contradicting the Romney line that his brawl with Perry was simply his way of taking on a “bully.”

Update: The Romney camp is now saying they pulled the ad at CNN’s request: “While the use of the CNN clips was fully within our rights under the law, we respect and appreciate the role CNN has played as host in debates over the last several months. For this reason, we are honouring their request to remove the video,”

Here’s the ad via Gawker:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

