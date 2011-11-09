Romney, Acting Like The Nominee, Targets Obama In New Ad

Just under a year before the 2012 presidential election, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney has started acting like the GOP nominee.



In a new ad, the Republican front-runner attacks President Barack Obama, and rallies the base to help “turn our country around.” Surprisingly, the video makes no mention of Romney — and the only indication that his campaign is behind the ad is a title screen at the end.

For Romney, whose appeal to Republicans is almost entirely predicated on his electability, and not any ideological or personal draw, the ad does sharpen the contrast between him and the rest of the bickering GOP field. Expect to see him try to make the electability argument on stage tonight in the CNBC Republican debate.

Watch the new ad below:

Here’s the script:

VOICEOVER: “On November 7th, 2012, Americans will wake up and a decision will have been made.”

VOICEOVER: “Will we re-elect a president who will continue with the status quo?”

VOICEOVER: “A stagnant economy.”

VOICEOVER: “High unemployment.”

VOICEOVER: “Out of control spending.”

VOICEOVER: “Or will we change the direction of our country?”

VOICEOVER: “Will we renew the lease on four years of failed leadership or we will set a new course?”

VOICEOVER: “Ask yourself, will you make a difference?”

VOICEOVER: “Will you help turn our country around?”

VOICEOVER: “And believe in America again?”

VIDEO TEXT: “What Will You Do?”

VOICEOVER: “You have less than a year – the future is in your hands.”

