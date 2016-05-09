US soccer club fires player for intentionally kicking an opponent in the back

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds have announced that they have terminated the contract of Jamaican Romeo Parkes after he intentionally kicked Karl Ouimette of the New York Red Bulls II in the back.

The incident came in the 86th minute of the Red Bulls 3-1 win after both players had been given red cards for a separate incident. Both teams play in the United Soccer League, the third division of U.S. soccer.

Here is the broadcast. A clearer view of the kick can be seen in the replay below:

Ouimette, who was playing his first game with NYRBII since being sent down from the New York Red Bulls on loan, was taken off the field on a stretcher.

Parkes was one of the Riverhounds better players, scoring five goals in the six matches since joining the club.

Here is the statement from Riverhounds owner Tuffy Shallenberger.

“I want to apologise to the fans and the Red Bulls II organisation, as well as Karl Ouimette, for what transpired at the game last night. Romeo’s actions are not representative of what our organisation and its Academy stands for in regards to helping promote and grow this sport in not only the Greater Allegheny area, but also nationwide. We understand the severity of this situation and made it a point to respond as quickly as possible within our power.”

Parkes, who is on the Jamaican national team’s preliminary roster for this summer’s Copa America, did issue an apology on Twitter following the game and says he did speak with Ouimette.

“To the fans, my teams, the city of PGH, NY Red Bulls 2 and the USL, I recognised that my action was wrong and inappropriate and I sincerely apologise and regret my actions. Despite the continous altercation throughout the game my further action after I was carded Was unwarrented and i ask for my fans, the league and my teammates as well as the New York Red Bulls to accept my sincere apology … [To Karl Ouimette] I’d like say to thank you for speaking w/me after the match.I’m genuinely happy you’re ok+have accepted my apology.”

