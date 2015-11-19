See Rome at its best -- through the eyes of a local

Due to its many sites and rich history, Rome is one of the world’s greatest cities. But there’s a side of it that most tourists never get to experience.

Videographer Oliver Astrologo sought to depict that lesser known side of the city, and gives us a glimpse of it through the eyes of a local.

His video documents Vespa rides through town, espressos and pizzas enjoyed in outdoor cafes, church services marked by the ringing of bells, and narrow, winding streets that are bustling with people.

This is the city that Romans know and love.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Chelsea Pineda

