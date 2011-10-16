Meanwhile In Rome, Protests Get Violent

We’re seeing reports of smashed shop windows and torched cars in Italy, where what seems to be informally known as “the indignants” or “Occupy Rome” appears to have taken on the extra vitriol in the air after Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi narrowly remained in power on Friday.



Reports of numbers seem to vary, but police expected something in the region of 100,000 people to protest, including a number of “black bloc” anarchists.

Corrierre.it has live streaming video.

