11 rom-coms that your favourite Marvel actors have starred in

Warner Bros. Pictures Scarlett Johansson has starred in a few rom-coms with fellow Marvel actors.

If you’ve watched every Marvel movie and want to see more films with the stars, we have you covered.

Insider gathered together rom-coms starring some of your favourite Marvel actors.

“13 Going On 30,” “Clueless,” and “Only You” feature Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr.

“Only You” stars Robert Downey Jr. and Marisa Tomei.

TriStar Pictures This should be required viewing for any Marvel fan.

Before Tony Stark hit on Peter Parker’s aunt in “Captain America: Civil War,” sparks flew between Robert Downey Jr. and Marisa Tomei in this ’90s love story.

Tomei plays a young woman, Faith, who mistakes Peter Wright (Downey Jr.) for someone she believes she’s destined to marry.

Peter goes along with it and falls madly in love with her in the process. Then Faith discovers his fib and all hell breaks loose.

“He’s Just Not That Into You” features Bradley Cooper and Scarlett Johansson.

Warner Bros. Pictures A scene from ‘He’s Just Not That Into You.’

The voice of Rocket Raccoon in “Guardians of the Galaxy”starts an affair with Johansson’s Anna in the 2009 film that ends very poorly for him.

Evans, Chris Pratt, and Anthony Mackie were all in “What’s Your Number?”

20th Century Fox Chris Evans plays Anna Farris’ neighbour in this rom-com.

Captain America (Evans), Star-Lord (Pratt), and Falcon (Mackie) all appear in this rom-com where Anna Farris’ character attempts tracking down all of her exes, with the help of her neighbour (Evans), in the hopes that one of them is the one for her.

It turns out her neighbour may be the one after all.

You probably forgot that Brie Larson appeared in “13 Going on 30” with Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner.

Sony Pictures Mark Ruffalo and Brie Larson were in ’13 Going on 30.’

The “Captain Marvel” star played one of the popular girls while Ruffalo, who plays the Hulkin the MCU, starred as Garner’s love interest.

If you wanted Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson to wind up together in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” you should watch “The Nanny Diaries.”

The Weinstein Company ‘Avengers’ stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans date in the 2007 dramedy.

Before the two Avengers became close friends in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” Johansson played a nanny who fell for a guy referred to as “Harvard Hottie” (Evans) for most of the film.

Paul Bettany and Jon Favreau both appeared in “Wimbledon.”

United International Pictures/Universal Pictures/Mars Distribution Paul Bettany and Kirsten Dunst played love interests in the 2004 film.

Before they both worked for Tony Stark, Bettany and Favreau appeared in the rom-com starring Kirsten Dunst where the two played tennis players who met and fell in love at Wimbledon.

If you can’t get enough of Paul Rudd as “Ant-Man,” watch “Clueless.”

Paramount Pictures Did you remember that Paul Rudd starred in ‘Clueless’?

Yes, you may have forgotten, but Rudd played Josh, the ex-brother Cher (Alicia Silverstone) falls for in the 1995 rom-com. The man truly doesn’t age.

Michelle Pfeiffer, who made her MCU debut in “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” starred in “One Fine Day” with George Clooney.

20th Century Fox ‘One Fine Day’ is worth a watch just for the two main stars.

Pfeiffer and Clooney star as single parents in this meet-cute where they juggle baby-sitting each others kids after they miss a school trip during a stir-crazy work day.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Mark Ruffalo were both in “Thanks for Sharing.”

Roadside Attractions Gwyneth Paltrow plays Iron Man’s love interest in the MCU. Mark Ruffalo plays Bruce Banner/The Hulk, who becomes one of Iron Man’s best friends.

Before Tony and Pepper were an item, Mark Ruffalo dated Gwyneth Paltrow’s character in this rom-com where he plays a recovering sex addict.

The two also starred in “View From the Top.”

Miramax Films ‘View From the Top’ came out in 2003.

Gwyneth Paltrow plays a young woman who starts dating Mark Ruffalo’s character as she’s training to be a flight attendant.

Before they were a dynamic duo, Chris Evans and Anthony Mackie had a different working relationship in “Playing It Cool.”

Vertical Entertainment ‘Playing It Cool’ was released in the US in 2015.

Anthony Mackie plays Chris Evans’ agent in this meta rom-com where Evans’ character needs to write a rom-com script in order to make the action movie he really wants to do.

He just needs to find some inspiration for the film first. He gets more than he bargained for when he falls for a woman who’s engaged.

