Ancient Romans had pretty great teeth. Scientists are scanning the body casts of victims of the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, which is leading them to new revelations.

Produced by Emmanuel Ocbazghi. Original reporting by Jessica Orwig.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.