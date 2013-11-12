Man Dies After Swallowing Liquid Meth He Thought Was A Health Drink

A 55-year-old U.K. man has died after he swallowed liquid meth that he thought was a health drink,

according toCambridge News.

Romano Dias’ daughter apparently gave him the drink not knowing it was actually meth, according to the newspaper. She got the bottle from a package that was delivered to her home.

Police said the bottle contained about $US54,000 worth of the drug and that the package was probably intended for a dealer. The package was delivered about three years ago and detectives believe it might have been part of a plan to bring the drug into the U.K.

Liquid meth is just starting to emerge in the U.S.

Last month, school officials in Texas caught middle-school girls with the drug that had been dissolved onto small, stamp-like pieces of paper wrapped in tin foil. The drug is so potent that it could be absorbed through the skin.

The girls who had the drug were acting like “zombies” and had to be taken to the hospital.

