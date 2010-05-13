Austerity Strikes Breaking Out In More European Countries

Hundreds of Romanian retirees are striking today over plans to cut pensions by 15%.



Meanwhile, the country’s five biggest labour unions announced they would strike for four days over budget cuts. And yesterday, thousands of Romanian farmers blockaded the capital building and demanded the resignation of all officials at the Agriculture Ministry, according to SETimes.

You may have missed this little strike fest while watching war on the streets of Athens.

Romania must cut their budget deficit to 6.8% in order to please the IMF.

The former Soviet state is planning to join the euro by 2015. God knows why.

