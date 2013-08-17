A Romanian Princess 'Turned Hippie' And Allegedly Started A Cockfighting Ring

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office HANDOUT/EPA Irina Walker, aka Krueger, daughter of the last king of Romania.

Two years ago, Irina Walker, daughter of the last king of Romania, celebrated her father’s 90th birthday with other European royalty.

Now, she faces charges for allegedly hosting cockfighting derbies at her Oregon ranch, Steven Dubois of the Associated Press reports.

Federal agents arrested Walker, aka Kreuger, and 17 others, including her husband John, a former sheriff’s deputy, on Thursday.

The unsealed indictments show the duo charged with hosting cockfighting derbies and illegal gambling at their Irrigon, Oregon ranch, according to the AP.

The indictment also said blades were attached to rooster s’s legs, and the events, bringing in almost $US2,000 a day, often sold food and drink.

“She kind of turned hippie,” Angelica Kreuger, Irina’s daughter, told the AP. “From when we were growing up to when she moved to Hermiston, she just kind of did the whole free-spirit thing. She just wanted to wake up in the morning and tend to her goats and mess with her horses.”

Angelica said her mother became estranged from the family, and the two haven’t spoken recently. She also warned her mother about John Walker — whom she called “bad news.”

Regardless of changes to Irina’s personal life, her father expressed concern.

“His [Royal] Majesty [Michael I] and the entire royal family hope that the American justice system and the courts of the state of Oregon will solve this case in the fairest and quickest way possible,” the statement from the king’s press bureau read, according to NBC.

The statement didn’t mention John, according to the AP.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.