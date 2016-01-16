A wannabe mayoral candidate held a press conference to find a girlfriend

Marius Bogdna Crācia is a young politician who is lonely and wants a girlfriend, so he held a press conference to tell the world he is looking for love.

Crācia, who wants to be mayor of the Romanian city of Giurgiu, told the assembled press that “people are not meant to be alone” and that his horoscope said he was going to marry someone this year.

Crācia also said that he’d quite like it if his new girlfriend worked in the justice system; she also needs to be good looking and intelligent.

Appropriately, Crācia is the president of the People’s Movement Party which uses a heart as its logo.

You can watch the press conference below (FYI it’s in Romanian).

Crācia finished by saying that if anyone is interested, they can contact him via Facebook or leave their details with his party.

