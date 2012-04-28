Romanian Government Collapses After No-Confidence Vote

Mihai Răzvan Ungureanu

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Romanian government fell Friday in a no-confidence vote, the AP reports, with 235 of 460 parliamentarians voting against the government, four more than the minimum needed.The cabinet of Prime Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu has been dogged by public anger and violent protests over unpopular austerity measures, nepotism, and corruption, despite only coming to power in February this year, according to Romania-Insider.com. The main bone of contention was the lack of transparency in the sale of state-owned assets.



President Traian Basescu will nominate a new prime minister, who will then need to present a governing manifesto to Parliament for approval. Opposition leader Victor Ponta said the vote represented the end “of an abusive system that uses any weapon possible.”

The debt crisis in Europe has already resulted in the ouster of leaders in Ireland, Portugal, Greece, Italy, Spain, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Finland, according to Bloomberg BusinessWeek.

