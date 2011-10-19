Watch A Romanian Goalkeeper Turn His Back On A Penalty Kick In Protest

In protest to a series of poor calls, in his opinion, goalie Remus Danalache of the Romanian League’s Vointa Sibiu turned his back on a penalty kick.



Literally.

But there’s a rule stating goalies must face forward, thus the need for a re-kick. So Danalache stood motionless with his arms extended on the retry.

The video is below. (Hint: He doesn’t block the shot.)

(video via OffTheBench)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

