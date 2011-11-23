Romania's Parliament Has Almost Made It Legal To Kill 50,000 Stray Dogs

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s parliament has voted to make it legal to euthanize the thousands of stray dogs that roam the streets of the capital and elsewhere.Parliament voted Tuesday by 168-111 to pass the controversial law, which must still be signed by President Traian Basescu. Local authorities will be able to choose what method is used.



Animal rights groups in Romania and abroad have lobbied for months against the law.

Corruption fighters say the measure is a cynical ploy to enrich local authorities because substantial funding will be allocated for the task.

Bucharest is home to an estimated 50,000 stray dogs, according to local media.

A Romanian woman died this year after she was mauled by a pack of dogs. In 2006, a Japanese tourist was killed by a stray dog.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.