Girl In Roman Polanski Case Is About To Go Public With A Massive Tell-All

After being labelled the “sex victim girl” and ostracized by friends’ parents, the girl at the heart of director Roman Polanski’s 1977 sex scandal is speaking out.Polanski was arrested decades ago after he was accused of feeding then-13-year-old Samantha Geimer part of a Quaalude and champagne before raping her.



But in a statement about her tell-all book, expected to be published next year, the now-47-year-old says she isn’t angry, she just wants her story told, The Wall Street Journal’s Speakeasy blog reported Tuesday.

From Geimer’s statement:

“I am more than ‘Sex Victim Girl,’ a tag the media pinned on me. My friends in junior high, scolded by their parents to stay away from that girl, also labelled me. I offer my story now without rage, but with purpose — to share a tale that in its detail will reclaim my identity. I have been dogged by tired thinking and easy tags nearly my entire life. I am not a stick figure. I know what it is like to be a woman and a victim in the realest possible way.”

The saga has sparked headlines for decades after Polanski pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual intercourse and then fled to France hours before he was scheduled to be sentenced.

He was held under house arrest in Switzerland for years after the country refused to deport him to the U.S.

