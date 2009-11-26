Free As A Bird? Roman Polanski's Bail Request Granted*

UPDATE: Variety reports Roman Polanski will be kept under housse arrest and under electronic monitoring at his Swiss chalet.

He will, however, remain n jail until authorities decide whether or not to appeal his release.

This Reuters “Flash” just popped up on Twitter.

It seems surprising that a man famous for two things — being a film director and skipping town decades ago after pleading guilty for charges relating to having sex with a 13-year-old — would be granted bail after Swiss authorities bothered to decide to arrest him.

Maybe there are all sorts of conditions…we’ll update as necessary.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.