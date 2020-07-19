Roman Dolidze was determined to finish Khadis Ibragimov because he looked at him 'crazy' the day before: 'Big mistake … for him.'

Photos by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Roman Dolidze really wanted to finish Khadis Ibragimov.

Roman Dolidze and Khadis Ibragimov weighed-in Friday for their light heavyweight match in the early hours of Sunday, on “Fight Island.”

Something happened at that weigh-in ceremony that annoyed Dolidze, and made him even more motivated to hurt his opponent when they fought inside the Flash Forum.

Dolidze knocked him out within a round with a devastating kneecap strike into Ibragimov’s face, before following up with a flurry of punches while he was defenseless on the floor.

After the devastating win, Dolidze said he did this because Ibragimov looked at him “crazy” the day before.

“It was a big mistake … for him,” Dolidze told reporters after his devastating knockout victory in the third of the UFC’s four “Fight Island” events at the Flash Forum, which is inside a quarantined area on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Dolidze scored one of the best finishes in the entire “Fight Island” festival, Insider previously reported, noting that six additional punches to the face of his floored opponent followed the initial knee strike to the face, which you can watch here.

Dolidze described Ibragimov as a tough opponent. However, he said that he was doubly motivated to score a brutal win because of how his opponent had behaved when they faced-off Friday.

“I don’t like when someone at the weigh-ins is looking at me crazy,” Dolidze, 32, said. “This guy start looking at me like crazy. It was a big mistake … for him.

“I think it’s disrespectful. I know a lot of guys in UFC acting like chickens … I don’t like it at all. We’re just doing our job, nothing more.

“I was surprised because we’re from a similar area. He’s from Dagestan, I’m from Georgia. It did motivate me to be like that, in the cage.”

Dolidze defeated Ibragimov on the main card of the “UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2” show. Deiveson Figueiredo bloodied and then choked Joseph Benavidez unconscious in one of the most brutal, one-sided championship-winning performances of the modern MMA era.

Elsewhere on the card, Ariane Lipski lived up to her “Violence Queen” nickname when she beat her opponent so bad, she had to be carried out of the arena unable to walk properly.

