Billionaire Roman Abramovich Has Reportedly Booked An Entire Luxury Hotel In Israel For Passover

Isrotel Exclusive Collection Israel’s Beresheet Hotel in Mitzpe Ramon, where Roman Abramovich reportedly plans to spend Passover.

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is spending almost half a million dollars on a Passover retreat in Israel, booking all 111 rooms in Mitzpe Ramon’s Bereshseet Hotel to host family and friends for the upcoming holiday, a source told the Daily Mail.

Abramovich plans to stay from Sunday to Thursday, holding a banquet under a specially-constructed tent in the desert outside the hotel for the first night of seder, according to Jewish News. He will fly into Israel with his partner Dasha Zhukova and their two children in a private jet, and then take a limo to the hotel.

The estimated cost for Abramovich to rent the entire hotel is $US450,000, which doesn’t include the cost of the tent or any travelling costs.

The source told the Daily Mail that the reason for Abramovich’s visit is that he “want[s] to be close to where the biblical action actually took place” in the Book of Exodus.

The Beresheet Hotel is located in the Israeli desert near the ancient Spice Route. At 2,600 feet above sea level, the weather at the hotel is cool all year round, and guests are encouraged to bring warm clothing, even in the summer.

All of the 111 suites have their own personal entrance halls. The 42 suites on the bottom floor have a private swimming pool, and the 69 other rooms have balconies and views of the surrounding desert.

Inside the hotel, there is a restaurant, lobby with fireplace, indoor heated pool, gym, sauna, spa, and a private movie theatre.

See more pictures of were Abramovich and his posse will be celebrating Passover below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.