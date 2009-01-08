Roman Abramovich No Longer Richest

The Russian may no longer be the wealthiest in the soccer world, but at least he has his hot girlfriend and their place on the moon.



CNN: Russian billionaire Abramovich has slipped to third place behind Manchester City’s new owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mansour, a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family, has a fortune of £15 billion ($22.04B), according to the Football Rich List, researched and published by FourFourTwo magazine.

Abramovich has also been overtaken by Indian industrialist Lakshmi Mittal, who is the joint owner of second-flight English side Queens Park Rangers with Formula One’s Bernie Ecclestone and Flavio Briatore.

Abramovich has seen his fortune cut by over £3 billion to £7 billion ($10.29B) in the global economic downturn, the magazine estimated.

Have wealthy owners benefited English football ? His billions gave Chelsea massive spending power to win two successive Premier League titles under Jose Mourinho and accelerated the trend of foreign ownership in English football.

…English football had dominated comparable rich lists for several seasons but many financial experts fear the good times may be coming to an end as the global economic crisis bites.

