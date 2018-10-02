Search

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is trying to sell his assets as the country’s oligarchs are hit by sanctions. Take a look at his luxury empire, including the 3rd-largest yacht in the world.

Katie Warren,Marielle Descalsota

In 2008, Abramovich’s net worth peaked at a reported $23.5 billion. Reuters
  • Billionaire Roman Abramovich was once the richest known man in Russia.
  • Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s organization named Abramovich one of 35 Russian individuals who should be considered for sanctions, The Guardian reported.
  • Abramovich is now scrambling to offload his assets, including London real estate and Chelsea FC.
Roman Abramovich was once the richest known man in Russia. Bloomberg pegs his net worth at $13.5 billion, a $4.1 billion slump since the beginning of the year.
His net worth peaked in 2008 at $23.5 billion.

Ambramovich, 55, is known for his collection of superyachts, luxury cars, private planes, and homes around the world. The Wall Street Journal once nicknamed his global collection of extravagant possessions “The Roman Empire.

The billionaire is the largest shareholder of Evraz, one of the world’s top producers of steel. He also owns stakes in the world’s largest producer of refined nickel, according to Bloomberg.

Most of Abramovich’s vast fortune comes from proceeds from selling Russian state-owned assets after the fall of the Soviet Union. He owned stakes in industries like airlines, oil, and aluminum.

In 2003, he sold a 26% stake of Russian airline company Aeroflot to the National Reserve Bank. In 2005, he sold his 70% stake in Russian oil company Sibneft for almost $10 billion. He also offloaded his aluminum assets for more than $2 billion.

Abramovich did not respond to Insider’s request for comment for this story.

From 2003 to 2008, Abramovich was the governor of Chukotka, a remote Arctic province.
View of the snow-covered street in the northern arctic city. Winter city landscape.
Cold frosty February weather in Siberia in the North-East of Russia. Anadyr, Chukotka Autonomous region, Russia. Andrei Stepanov / Getty Images
During his tenure, he spent $1.3 billion of his own money on the region.

Sibneft, the oil company of which he owned nearly 70%, was registered in the region until Abramovich sold his shares to the state-run energy company in 2015.

Abramovich has been married three times and has seven children.
Roman abramovich dasha
Abramovich and his third wife, Dasha Zhukova, in 2014. Reuters
His most recent marriage was to Dasha Zhukova, with whom he has two children. The couple cofounded the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow and the New Holland Island cultural center in Saint Petersburg. In 2017, the couple announced they would be separating after 10 years together.

Abramovich was previously married to Irina Malandina for 16 years. They have four daughters and one son. At the time of their 2007 split, he was worth $18.7 billion. Although Russian courts usually award a wife half of the wealth built up during a marriage, Malandina settled for $300 million — 1.6% of Abramovich’s fortune.

Little is known about Abramovich’s first marriage to Olga Yurevna Lysova, except that it lasted for three years, from 1987 to 1990.

Now, with the West’s sanctions on Russia’s oligarchs, Abramovich has reportedly been scrambling to sell his assets.
Roman abramovich chelsea soccer match
Abramovich celebrates his team’s win after the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017 in London. Getty Images
In the aftermath of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s organization named Abramovich one of 35 Russian individuals who should be considered for sanctions, The Guardian reported. To date, Abramovich has not been named among the Russian oligarchs who have been sanctioned by the US or the EU, a list that includes the Kremlin’s press secretary and a former Putin KGB coworker.

Even so, billionaire is rushing to offload some of his assets — including Chelsea Football Club.

Abramovich bought London-based Chelsea FC in 2003 from long-time chairman Ken Bates for $233 million. Abramovich is “a keen follower of sport and international football,” a statement said at the time.

In a statement in March, Abramovich announced that he will be selling the club. “This has never been about business nor money for me, but pure passion for the game and Club,” Abramovich said.

He also said all the net proceeds from the sale will go to those affected by the war in Ukraine. Bloomberg reported that he is seeking a bid of 3 billion pounds ($4 billion).

Abramovich is understood to have turned down a £2.5 billion ($3.3 billion) offer in late February or early March, per SkyNews.

Chelsea FC is the seventh-most valuable soccer club in the world, per Forbes.
Eden Hazard Chelsea
It was worth about $3.2 billion in 2021, per Forbes. While the club has amassed millions of fans around the world, not all are happy with its stance on Ukraine.

Chelsea FC posted a controversial statement in February, where it failed to mention Russia or Abramovich’s ownership.

“The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC’s thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace,” the club said in a statement on its website at the time.

In 2018, Abramovich was granted Israeli citizenship and flew to Tel Aviv after facing delays in renewing his UK visa.
Roman abramovich
Upon moving to Tel Aviv, Abramovich became the richest man living in Israel. In 2020, local media reported that the billionaire had dropped $57 million on a seafront hotel in Tel Aviv.

In the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, several high-profile Israelis — including the chairman of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum and a chief rabbi — have urged the US not to impose sanctions on Abramovich, according to The Times of Israel.

The representatives wrote a letter to the US ambassador in February commending Abramovich’s investments, philanthropy, and contributions to Israel, the Times of Israel reported.

The museum’s chairman told the Washington Post that Abramovich was the museum’s second-largest private donor.

Reports indicate Abramovich is also rushing to offload his London real estate holdings.
Kensington palace gardens
The entrance to the so-called billionaires row at Kensington Palace Gardens in London in 2006. Alastair Grant/AP
The billionaire has homes all over the world, including a $118.4 million home in Kensington Palace Gardens in London, an area nicknamed “Billionaires’ Row,” according to The Guardian.

“He’s terrified of being sanctioned, which is why he’s already going to sell his home tomorrow and sell another flat as well,” Labour MP Chris Bryant told the UK Parliament in March, per Bloomberg.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to comment in Parliament if the UK would impose sanctions on Abramovich, according to Reuters.

“It’s not appropriate for me to comment on individual cases at this stage,” Johnson said. 

Abramovich has spent tens of millions of dollars on prime New York City real estate.
Roman abramovich upper east side
A view of townhouses 9 through 15 on East 75th Street in NYC. Google Maps
Abramovich paid $96 million for four townhouses on New York City’s Upper East Side with plans to turn them into one megamansion. He also bought another property two blocks away.

In September 2018, Abramovich transferred four of the five properties, all in a row on East 75th Street, to his third ex-wife, Zhukova, for about $92 million as part of their divorce proceedings, the New York Post reported, citing city property records.

Abramovich reportedly owns a home in Antibes on the French Riviera.
Chateau croe Antibes
Abramovich bought the Chateau de la Croe, a mansion that overlooks the Mediterranean Sea, in 2001, per Bloomberg.

In 2018, A French court found that Abramovich had undervalued the holiday home and had not paid enough wealth tax in 2006 and 2007.

In 2009, Abramovich dropped $90 million on an estate on the Caribbean island of St. Bart’s, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person close to the deal.
St. barts
The 70-acre estate is replete with Balinese bungalows with ocean views, tennis courts, swimming pools, and music pavilions, per the Journal’s 2009 report.
Homes aren’t the only things Abramovich likes to collect: The billionaire has reportedly spent hundreds of millions of dollars on yachts on his lifetime.
Pelorus yacht roman abramovich
Pelorus in Portugal in 2004. Getty Images
Abramovich bought the superyacht Pelorus in 2004. At the time, it was the 11th-largest yacht in the world, per Yacht Harbour.

Abramovich’s second ex-wife, Malandina, got the yacht in their divorce settlement.

Abramovich later spent nearly $500 million on a superyacht called Eclipse.
Eclipse yacht roman abramovich
Superyacht Eclipse. AP Photo
At 533 feet (162.46m) long, Eclipse was once the world’s largest yacht. It has since been overtaken in title by the the 590-foot (179.83m) Azzam, which launched in 2013, and later too by REV Ocean, a sleek, 600-foot (182.88m) yacht that launched in 2019.

Among Eclipse’s amenities are two helicopter pads, cabins to host 36 guests and space for 70 crew, a 52-foot (15.85m) swimming pool, and a missile detection system.

The yacht is currently moored in the Caribbean and was in a Barcelona shipyard last year for renovations, The Guardian reported in February.

Abramovich has reportedly owned at least three other yachts in his lifetime, including Le Grand Bleu.

His car collection is nothing to scoff at either.
Ferrari fxx
A Ferrari FXX at the 2006 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. Getty Images
Abramovich reportedly has dropped more than $11 million on luxury vehicles, including the above limited edition Ferrari FXX. Only 29 were made.

Abramovich also bought a Pagani Zonda Roadster, one of only 15 ever to be made, according to The Telegraph. He has also reportedly bought a Bugatti Veyron, a Mercedes AMG GT3, and an Aston Martin Vulcan.

Abramovich has a number of airplanes in his personal fleet, including a Boeing 767-33AER.
Roman abramovich plane
Abramovich’s Boeing 767 at Rotterdam airport in the Netherlands in 2007. Flickr/Pieter van Marion
The customized interior of the aircraft includes a banquet hall that seats 30 people, a kitchen, an office, and a bedroom.

Abramovich previously owned a Dassault Falcon 900, which his ex-wife Malandina got in the divorce settlement, per Boss Hunting.

Abramovich’s personal art collection comprises works by Pablo Picasso, Lucian Freud, and Francis Bacon.
Benefits Supervisor Sleeping Lucian Freud
‘Benefits Supervisor Sleeping’ displayed at Christie’s in London in 2008. Reuters
In 2008, he spent $34 million on a piece entitled “Benefits Supervisor Sleeping” by Freud.

The very next night at Sotheby’s, Abramovich paid $86.3 million for Francis Bacon’s “Triptych, 1976,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

But Abramovich’s art collection could soon be under scrutiny. Several countries are looking to freeze Russian billionaires’ foreign-owned assets, which could include some of the most valuable pieces in the world, reported The Art Newspaper.

