Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is trying to sell his assets as the country’s oligarchs are hit by sanctions. Take a look at his luxury empire, including the 3rd-largest yacht in the world.

Roman Abramovich was once the richest known man in Russia. Bloomberg pegs his net worth at $13.5 billion, a $4.1 billion slump since the beginning of the year.

His net worth peaked in 2008 at $23.5 billion.

Ambramovich, 55, is known for his collection of superyachts, luxury cars, private planes, and homes around the world. The Wall Street Journal once nicknamed his global collection of extravagant possessions “The Roman Empire.“

The billionaire is the largest shareholder of Evraz, one of the world’s top producers of steel. He also owns stakes in the world’s largest producer of refined nickel, according to Bloomberg.

Most of Abramovich’s vast fortune comes from proceeds from selling Russian state-owned assets after the fall of the Soviet Union. He owned stakes in industries like airlines, oil, and aluminum.

In 2003, he sold a 26% stake of Russian airline company Aeroflot to the National Reserve Bank. In 2005, he sold his 70% stake in Russian oil company Sibneft for almost $10 billion. He also offloaded his aluminum assets for more than $2 billion.

Abramovich did not respond to Insider’s request for comment for this story.