Roman Abramovich Couldn't Dock His Megayacht In The French Riviera Because A Saudi Prince Took His Spot

A Saudi sheikh left Roman Abramovich stranded at sea this week after taking the last megayacht berth at the so-called “Millionaire’s Quay” in Cap d’Antibes.The Russian oligarch had wanted to moor his massive $800 million, 533-ft. yacht Eclipse, the world’s largest in private hands, at the famed dock but arrived to find the only available spot had just been snatched by Saudi Arabian royal Prince Aziz al Saud, the London Sun reports.



Adding insult to injury, Abramovich is a resident of the posh resort town having purchased the eye-popping Château La Croë there in 2001, spending a reported $150 million to renovate it.

Abramovich has long wanted to build his own jetty at the villa but local nabobs have turned him down. At a still impressive 265 ft. the Prince’s superyacht Kingdom is less than half as long as the Eclipse.

As a result, Abramovich had to park offshore and take a tender to his property. “We regrettably had to inform Mr. Abramovich’s people that we cannot accommodate his yacht,” a spokesman for the Antibes International Yacht Club told the paper. “The only space where it could fit is already taken, though there are plans to build another large berth in the coming years.” So just cool your jets, old boy.

