Roman Abramovich Did Not Spend $47,000 On Dinner, Says Rep

Roman Abramovich’s rep just emailed us this:



Dear Mr Veneziani

You have a graphic of a bill from Nello’s restaurant in NYC on your blog (http://www.businessinsider.com.au/jay-zs-astronomical-hamptons-dinner-2009-11) and attribute the bill to Roman Abramovich.

Please be advised that this bill did not belong to Roman Abramovich. He and his party spent only about 3% of this amount in that restaurant. Furthermore, he and his party of 5 (half of whom do not drink) did not order 7 bottles of alcohol for an 75-minute lunch.



We ask that you please remove all attributions to Roman Abramovich from the page in question. As for to whom this bill (if even authentic) belongs, you will have to ask Nello’s.

Best regards,

John Mann

Head of Public Relations

Millhouse, LLC

We contacted Nello’s for comment but their staff was uncooperative.

