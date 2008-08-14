Roman Abramovich Denies Tuscany Restaurant Snub

Yesterday, we picked up on the Page Six item about Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich fleeing Tuscany in his yacht after being turned away from a restaurant. Today, a spokesperson for Millhouse Capital, Abramovich’s London-based holding company, said there’s no way the story could be true since Roman is in Sardinia.



Cityfile: “Mr. Abramovich has been vacationing in Sardinia since he left from his home in Moscow at the beginning of last week. He has not visited Tuscany, and therefore could not have been turned away from this restaurant. Furthermore, he has not owned the yacht mentioned in the article, Le Grand Bleu, for over 3 years now. I do not know who is aboard Le Grand Bleu at present.”

Well whoever’s “aboard Le Grand Bleu at present” is probably having a delightful time.

