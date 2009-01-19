Roman Abramovich Considering Selling Chelsea Soccer Team

A few weeks ago, we told you that Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was debating whether to sell his yacht or his Chelsea soccer team to make back some of the $20 billion he lost in 2008. Apparently, he decided to keep the yacht.



Bloomberg: Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is considering selling Chelsea soccer team and his representatives have visited potential Middle Eastern investors, the Sunday Times reported, without saying where it got the information.

A buyout would cost at least 800 million pounds ($1.18 billion), according to the newspaper.

Abramovich’s representatives have traveled to Saudi Arabia and Dubai to discuss a possible sale, and they visited members of the Saudi royal family, according to the report. An unidentified Chelsea official said speculation Abramovich is willing to sell the team is “total nonsense,” the Sunday Times reported.

