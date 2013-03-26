Roman Abramovich's Spokesperson Is Denying Reports Of Oligarch's FBI Arrest

A press spokesperson for Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich is denying reports of his arrest, TV Rain reports.



Russia’s RBC TV had reported earlier that oligarch Roman Abramovich had been arrested by the FBI.

Few other details are available at present.

In a statement to the Independent’s Shaun Walker, Abramovich’s spokesman John Mann said that his client was in the US but had not been detained or arrested in any way.

Business Insider reached out the to FBI who would not confirm or deny there was an investigation.

