Shares Of Evraz Tanked After That Report About Roman Abramovich Being Arrested

Shares of Russian steelmaker Evraz, whose controlling shareholder is Roman Abramovich, slipped this morning on a Russian business news agency’s report that the Russian billionaire was being detained by the FBI.



Shortly after 9 a.m. E.T. this morning, Russian news outlet RBC.com Tweeted that Abramovich had been detained in the U.S.

Молния! В США задержан Роман Абрамович. Подробности скоро — Информагентство РБК (@ru_rbc) March 25, 2013

Via Google Translate the Tweet says, “Lightning! In the U.S., detained Roman Abramovich. Details soon.”

Minutes later, RBC.com posted a story on its site. Then Russia Today Tweeted the report.

BREAKING: Russian tycoon, Chelsea owner Roman #Abramovich detained in US – news agency @ru_rbc. Details to follow rt.com

A spokesperson for Abramovich John Mann Tweeted that the RBC story is “NOT TRUE.”

The FBI declined to comment.

RBC’s report appeared to move Evraz’s stock though. Check out the chart from Yahoo! Finance. The stock, which is traded on the London Stock Exchange, tanked right after 1 p.m. GMT, which would be right after 9 a.m. ET when the report first surfaced.

Yahoo! Finance

