The Amazing Stuff Of Roman Abramovich

If he who dies with the most toys wins, Russian oligarch Roman Abamovich is sitting pretty.
Roman lost more money last year than most billionaires can ever imagine having: An estimated $20 billion.
But that didn’t stop Roman from spending! He still had enough left over to buy several more estates and keep building the biggest private yacht in the world.
This year is no different. Roman just bought a $90 million 70-acre vacation stop in St. Bart’s, once again breaking the record for the most expensive price tag paid for a private home this year.
Last week, the Wall Street Journal published a list of the awesome stuff Roman has acquired over the years. We’ve added some items and folded the whole thing into a handy presentation. Enjoy!
This 70-acre estate at Governor Bay in St. Bart's is Roman's latest acquisition.
The former owner was Jeet Singh, co-founder of Art Technology Group Inc., now known as ATG. It's a Cambridge, Mass., maker of Web software used by retailers including Tommy Hilfiger and Best Buy.
Roman paid $90 million, which is the highest price paid for a private home in 2009, reports WSJ.
Abramovich owns a $2.2 million Ferrari FXX -- one of only 30 built.
He also owns:
- a modified Porsche Carrera GT,
- Bugatti Veryron,
- Maserati MC12 Corsa,
- a Ferrari 360, and
- a couple of bullet- and bomb-proof Maybach 62 limousines.
Roman used to own a 420-acre West Sussex estate called Fyning Hill, but that went to ex-wife Irina (and their five children) -- along with $300 million -- after their 2007 divorce.
By the way, Roman's first wife Olga married him when he was a penniless student in 1987. She was then dumped to make room for Irina in 1990.
Roman gave his girlfriend Daria Zhukova (a model, natch) the moon last year, or at least 100 acres of it.
He made the purchase through the Lunar Embassy, and dropped just over $2,508 for the plot. An acre on the moon costs only $22.49, plus the company charges $12.95 shipping for every 5 deeds.
Zhukova, who Roman started dating while still married to his second wife, is pregnant with the couple's first child -- the sixth for Abramovich.
We thought you'd never ask!
Like the other Russian oligarchs, Roman Abramovich made most of his billions when Russia handed out the commodity goodies. In his case, it was plastic toys, oil, aluminium, and a host of other businesses.
And how did Roman (briefly) lose an estimated $20 billion? When the world economy crashed last year. Read about it in:
