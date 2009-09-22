The Amazing Stuff Of Roman Abramovich

If he who dies with the most toys wins, Russian oligarch Roman Abamovich is sitting pretty.



Roman lost more money last year than most billionaires can ever imagine having: An estimated $20 billion.

But that didn’t stop Roman from spending! He still had enough left over to buy several more estates and keep building the biggest private yacht in the world.

This year is no different. Roman just bought a $90 million 70-acre vacation stop in St. Bart’s, once again breaking the record for the most expensive price tag paid for a private home this year.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal published a list of the awesome stuff Roman has acquired over the years. We’ve added some items and folded the whole thing into a handy presentation. Enjoy!

