YACHT OF THE WEEK: This Sparkling White Megayacht With A Cinema On Board Can Be Yours For $66 Million

The RoMa Yacht with six ensuite bedrooms is listed for $66.2 million (via Boat International).The 20-foot yacht has a game room, a jacuzzi and a movie theatre on board giving its 12 guests the finest luxurious amenities.



Also on board is a gym and a large pool.

The VIP cabin offers panoramic views of whatever ocean you’re sailing on.

