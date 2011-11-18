YACHT OF THE WEEK: This Sparkling White Megayacht With A Cinema On Board Can Be Yours For $66 Million

The RoMa Yacht with six ensuite bedrooms is listed for $66.2 million (via Boat International).The 20-foot yacht has a game room, a jacuzzi and a movie theatre on board giving its 12 guests the finest luxurious amenities.

Also on board is a gym and a large pool.

The VIP cabin offers panoramic views of whatever ocean you’re sailing on.

The boat has three decks and plenty of room for the 12 guests it can accommodate to spread out

The yacht is so big, it can even fit a smaller boat

Relax for a drink while cruising around

At night, the Roma lights up the seas

This is a great spot for sunbathing and being social

Even on board you can have the finest dining experience

There's a huge open floor plan in the living room

The white scheme of this deck is very nautical

Enjoy a movie or a game

Because one bar was not enough

A more casual, but still classy dining option

The bedrooms have a great view of the water

Each bedroom is considered a suite, with room for a couch and a personal bathroom

There's room for a king bed

Have a slightly larger budget?

