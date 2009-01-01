Roman Abramovich Paid $450,000 For A Private Rock Concert

When we told you Roman Abramovich was cancelling New Year’s Eve and trying to sell his soccer team and/or yacht, we assumed that was because of his dire financial condition. But just this weekend he felt solvent enough to drop $450,000 on a private concert from rock band Kings of Leon.



AngryApe: Kings Of Leon performed an exclusive private show for Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich over the holidays.

The band earned themselves $450,000 for the one-off intimate gig, which took place in New York, reports UK newspaper The Sun.

This is not the first private performance Abramovich has shelled-out for either, as he paid Amy Winehouse $1.5 million for a five-set show in June.

UK indie band Klaxons also picked-out a big payout of $350,000 to perform at his daughter’s 16th birthday party.

Indeed, Abramovich has pretty good taste in contemporary music. Maybe he should try to moonlight as a radio DJ. Kings of Leon, Amy Winehouse, Klaxons…we’d listen to that playlist. It would probably sound something like this:

Abramovich’s Jukebox

Meanwhile, Abramovich was in New York over the holidays? Did anyone happen to see him? If so, we want details.

