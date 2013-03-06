Rolls-Royce Wraith Debuts In Stunning And Somewhat Misogynistic Ad

Photo: Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce fully revealed the brand new Wraith today at the Geneva Motor Show, and it’s is pretty much what we expected.



The coupe version of the Ghost has everything a top of the line luxury ride needs: a big engine, impressive speed, and a sumptuous interior.

The Wraith’s V-12 engine makes it the most powerful and fastest (0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds) Rolls-Royce ever. The low, sleek body effectively hammers that home: This car is built for speed.

It uses GPS to see the future and “pre-change” gears, to keep the engine work at top capacity.

There’s even the Starlight Headliner, an option that puts 1,340 fibre optic lamps into the roof lining, so you feel like you’re constantly driving under a starry sky. This is an interesting idea, though we think we’d get bored of it pretty quickly.

We’re not crazy about the two-tone colour scheme, but considering that Rolls makes vehicles to order, that can be taken care of easily enough. All in all, it’s a beautiful car.

Rolls-Royce has put a €245,000 ($319,358) price tag on the Wraith for European markets. Deliveries will start at the end of 2013. Nothing out of the ordinary there.

But the press materials that came with the Wraith did include one thing we did not see coming.

The promo video starts off as we expected: The luxury car whips through a forest at night, on its way to find a beautiful woman in distress.

When the handsome driver and woman meet, the scene freezes for a few moments. Everyone admires the Wraith.

Then the action resumes, and the man keeps driving, leaving the woman behind.

The video description says, “The darker side of Rolls-Royce is upon us. Power; style; drama.”

But what the video itself says is, in the words of a YouTube commenter: “The Wraith…owned by blokes who don’t pick up women in the forest?” That’s not a great message to convey.

Here’s the video:



And a few more images of the Wraith:

Photo: Rolls-Royce

Photo: Rolls-Royce

Photo: Rolls-Royce

