Rolls-Royce's New Concept Is Meant To Stimulate All Your Senses

For years, Rolls-Royce has boasted that the loudest thing in one of its cars at 100 MPH is the ticking of the clock.But the company’s latest concept is looking to evoke a response from all of your senses.



Dubbed the Rolls-Royce Ghost Six Senses Concept, the new car has special, bespoke features that are meant to get a response from sight, sound, smell, taste, and touch. We’re guessing the “sixth sense” in the name relates to the car itself and not the ability to see dead people.

For sight, small details take over to catch the eye. There is a Carrara White finish and special wheels on the outside while the interior abounds with rich leather and woods.

While the ride may still be silent, the sound system is far from it. The concept stereo promises to make you feel like you are at the symphony, or the Metallica concert, depending on your musical preference.

Rolls has actually added “woody spice” to the walnut veneers to activate the sense of smell. The high quality leathers will also work in the same way. Taste has everything to do with the cool box in the back. While the Ghost doesn’t come with Grey Poupon, the rear seat passengers are able to enjoy a perfectly chilled glass of champagne.Finally, this Roller has natural leather, deep rugs, lambswool, and fine wood veneers are just meant to be touched.

The Ghost already starts at a price near $250,000, so we can only imagine how much the Six Senses will cost if it makes it to production.

