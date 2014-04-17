Rolls-Royce's New $US300,000 Ghost Is Absolutely Loaded With Technology [PHOTOS]

For the first time since the Ghost hit the market in 2009, Rolls Royce has released a significant update to its “entry level” model.

The updated “baby Rolls,” called the Ghost II, will not feature any radical styling changes to its already sumptuous body.

Instead, Rolls Royce has opted to load the $300,000 Ghost II with a full complement of the company’s latest technology. For the first time, Rolls will include its state-of-the-art Satellite Aided Transmission, which the company debuted in the 2014 Wraith coupe.

The new transmission allows the car to see beyond the driver’s visual range and continuously tailor its performance characteristics based on satellite information of the location and driving style.

The new baby Rolls will also have the company’s latest multi-media control system, which it has awesomely named the Spirit of Ecstasy Rotary Controller. Named after the automaker’s iconic hood ornament, the Spirit of Ecstasy Rotary Controller gives occupants instant access to all of the cars on-board features, including Wifi, video conferencing and file-sharing.

The system’s script pad will recognise characters in Arabic, Chinese, Latin and English. In typical Rolls-Royce fashion, the company decided against using touch screen technology, because it “might leave unsightly fingerprints” in view of its well-to-do clients.

The new Ghost II will continue to get its power from the company’s glorious 48-valve V-12 that produces a prodigious 563hp and 575lb/ft of torque. The BMW-sourced dynamo is good enough to push this 5500lb luxo-barge to 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 155.

Here is a closer look at the new Rolls-Royce Ghost II:

