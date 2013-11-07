Rolls-Royce Tweaked Its Hood Ornament To Reflect The Power Of Its New Coupe

This weekend, we had the chance to drive the all-new Rolls-Royce Wraith around Arizona (spoiler: it’s excellent).

The Wraith is the most powerful Rolls ever, and while the brand disdains the word “sporty,” it is the sportiest thing to come out of the carmaker’s Goodwood, England headquarters in a long time. To reflect that driver-orientated shift, the design team made one tiny change to the Spirit of Ecstasy, the famous hood ornament.

They leaned her forward by four degrees. Just enough, a Rolls rep said, to show that she’s ready for a faster ride.

Here’s the standard position of the Spirit (left, on the Phantom) compared with her new style on the Wraith:

Here’s a full view of powerful Wraith coupe:

Full Disclosure: Rolls-Royce paid for our travel and lodging expenses to drive the Wraith.

