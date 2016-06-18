This is a provocative vision of what Rolls-Royce will become over the next 100 years.

Rolls-Royce is a brand that’s steeped in history and tradition, but not so much that it would prevent the company from looking forward into the future. With the introduction of the VISION NEXT 100 in London on Thursday, Rolls has done just that. Also known under the code name 103EX, the concept is the embodiment of what Rolls-Royce believes its customers will require in the next century.

“With the Rolls-Royce VISION NEXT 100 we were mindful not to dwell on the past. We wanted to be as innovative as possible and at the same time transcend the design history of the marque,” Rolls-Royce Motor Cars design director Giles Taylor said in a statement.

The 103EX is also a part of parent company BMW’s centenary celebration that kicked off earlier this year with the introduction of the BMW VISION NEXT 100 concept.

According to Rolls-Royce, the 103EX is designed to fulfil four tenets of that epitomize the future of luxury mobility. First, the car must be a reflection of the owner’s person taste and vision. Second, the car must offer an effortless ride. Third, the car should serve as a grand sanctuary from the outside world for the occupant. And lastly, the car should allow the owner to make a grand entry.

The 103EX certainly would do that. Here’s a look:

Styling for the 103EX is an effortless amalgamation of tradition Rolls-Royce design with futuristic features. Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce designers sought to evoke elements from luxury yachting as well as classic models from the company's history. Rolls-Royce For instance, the 'boat tail' design harkens back to Rolls-Royces of the 1920s. Rolls-Royce While the Pantheon front grille serves as the leading edge for a body that's designed to evoke visions of a smooth boat hull. Rolls-Royce The tall slender wheels are designed to make the car look like a futuristic catamaran. Rolls-Royce In fact, each of the car's 28-inch wheels are hand built from 65 individual pieces of aluminium. Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce doesn't know what type propulsion the concept will require in the future. Although, they doubt it will be the traditional Rolls V12. Rolls-Royce Open up the car's two piece door and.... Rolls-Royce ... you'll find a simple, yet elegant interior. Rolls-Royce Catering to your every need will be a virtual assistant named Eleanor. Eleanor is named after Eleanor Thornton, the woman who inspired Rolls-Royce's iconic Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament. As with all future cars, the 103EX will also be equipped with fully autonomous drive technology. Rolls-Royce Even in the future, some traditional Rolls-Royce elements will never quite go away. Here's the Rolls-Royce analogue clock of the future. Rolls-Royce The umbrella will still be in the door. Rolls-Royce Bespoke luggage taken to the next level. Rolls-Royce And it will still be built in Goodwood. Rolls-Royce

