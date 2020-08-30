The yellow Rolls-Royce driven by Robert Redford in 'The Great Gatsby' could fetch $2 million at auction — take a closer look at the famed car

Courtesy of Classic Promenade 1928 Rolls-Royce 40:50hp Phantom I Ascot Dual Cowl Sport Phaeton.

The 1928 Rolls-Royce 40/50hp Phantom I Ascot Dual Cowl Sport Phaeton used in the 1974 film “The Great Gatsby” is headed to auction via Classic Promenade Auctions.

From 2011 to 2019, it underwent a ground-up restoration that cost $US1.2 million.

It is estimated to sell for between $US1.5 million and $US2 million.

Scott Fitzgerald fans rejoice: You’ll soon have a shot at owning the iconic yellow Rolls-Royce famously featured in the 1974 film “The Great Gatsby,” which starred Robert Redford and Mia Farrow.

The 1928 Rolls-Royce 40/50hp Phantom I Ascot Dual Cowl Sport Phaeton will be auctioned through Classic Promenade Auctions starting on Monday, October 12, Hagerty first reported. An emailed press release claims that this example is believed to be the only Ascot Sport Phaeton built with the dual cowl to match the description in The Great Gatsby: “…terraced with a labyrinth of windshields that mirrored a dozen suns.”

In the interest of accuracy, the car was repainted in this creamy yellow colour and its interior dyed green in order for it to make its film debut.

Classic Promenade is giving the car a pre-sale estimate of between $US1.5 million and $US2 million. Keep scrolling to see more.

This 1928 Rolls-Royce 40/50hp Phantom I Ascot Dual Cowl Sport Phaeton is the one famously used in the 1974 film “The Great Gatsby.”

In the movie, the car is driven by Jay Gatsby, who was played by Robert Redford.

Author F. Scott Fitzgerald gave Gatsby a Rolls-Royce because it represented the utter opulence and extravagance that the character surrounded himself with.

In the book, it is described as having “a rich cream colour, bright with nickel” and “a sort of green leather conservatory.”

For the movie, the car was repainted yellow and its interior dyed green to match the book’s description.

It will soon be up for online auction through Classic Promenade Auctions, which is based on Phoenix, Arizona.

You can view the listing here.

The car underwent a ground-up restoration between 2011 and 2019.

In total, the cost of the restoration was about $US1.2 million.

It was even shown at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

The car has appeared with Redford on magazine covers, as well as in GQ and Vogue articles.

Because of its big-screen fame, literary association, and restoration, this is a Rolls-Royce unlike any other.

Classic Promenade gives the car a pre-sale estimate of between $US1.5 million and $US2 million.

It shows 73,848 miles on the clock.

And looks to be truly a massive car in person.

The car was originally delivered to and owned by Mildred Loring Logan of New York City.

Later on, it was owned by George Washington Hill, the president of American Tobacco Company.

The Gatsby Rolls will be available via online auction from Monday, October 12, through Sunday, October 25.

Bidding begins at 10 a.m. PST.

