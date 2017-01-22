The Rolls-Royce shipping command center concept looks right out of a sci-fi movie

Today, a large crew is necessary to sail cargo ships to their long distance destinations. In the future, not even one crew member on board may be needed for the same task. Rolls-Royce envisions a future shipping command center, equipped with a highly advanced AI system that can manage all freight ships in the ocean.
