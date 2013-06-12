Rolls-Royce Opens St. Petersburg Showroom To Woo Wealthy Russians

A Rolls-Royce Ghost in front of St Petersburg’s St Isaac’s Cathedral.

Rolls-Royce has opened a showroom in St. Petersburg, as it goes after the increasingly important Russian luxury auto market.



Russia is set to pass Germany and become Europe’s largest auto market by 2014. Part of that growth comes from luxury sales: Porsche, Audi, and BMW are adding showrooms in the country, according to Businessweek.

This is the third dealership Rolls-Royce has set up in Russia, with two already in Moscow.

Russia’s tax rate on luxury cars is set to double in January 2014, but that has not slowed sales. “Russia is very attractive because you see here a lot of individuals that have money … People are perfectly prepared to spend money for luxury goods,” Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes told Bloomberg.

The United States is the biggest market for the luxury automaker, followed by China. The UK and Russia are the only other countries where it sells at least 100 cars annually.

Rolls-Royce has been killing it recently. 2012 marked the third consecutive year of record sales, as 3,575 cars were delivered to customers around the world.

