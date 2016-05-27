Rolls-Royce has unveiled the ultimate tailgating car

This month, Rolls-Royce announced a major shake up of its flagship Phantom model.

As it awaits the arrival of the next generation Phantom sedan in 2018, Rolls has decided to discontinue the coupe and convertible variants of the model.

But not before allowing them to go out with a real flourish. That’s where the Phantom Zenith Collection comes in.

The Zenith collection is a series of 50 custom-made cars and will be some the last Phantom Coupse and Phantom Drophead Coupes ever built.

“As we begin to write a bold new chapter in Rolls-Royce history, I am delighted to present a Bespoke Collection that so elegantly celebrates two of the world’s rarest and most celebrated luxury goods; Phantom Drophead Coupé and Phantom Coupé,” Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEOTorsten Müller-Ötvös said in a statement.

“Phantom Zenith Collection motor cars speak of the marque’s unrelenting commitment to setting and advancing the standard by which all other luxury goods are judged.”

As rare and collectible as these final Phantom Coupes may be, what’s really interesting is the tailgating gear Rolls-Royce has fitted inside the car’s trunk.

The Zenith Collection Phantoms are loaded with custom luxury goodies like a built-in Champagne fridge with room for two bottles of the bubbly and eight crystal Champagne flutes.

The special Phantoms can also be optioned with as special Rolls-Royce picnic hamper — which includes storage for everything you would ever need for a meal on the go.

And if you need somewhere to sit during the picnic, Rolls has you covered there as well: the Zenith Collection cars have a padded, leather-wrapped tailgate that offers comfortable seating for two.

On the inside, the Phantoms are covered in fine leather upholstery as well as metal and carbon fibre accents. The cup holders are made of polished aluminium while the speedometer is finished in brushed steel.

Under the hood, the Zenith Collection cars are powered the same 453 horsepower, 6.8 litre, V12 engines as other Phantoms in the lineup.

Rolls-Royce has not released pricing for the Zenith Collection Phantoms. That’s because all 50 cars have already have been spoken for.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.