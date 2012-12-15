Someone Took A $380,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom Off-Roading

Most videos of cars tearing up grass and drifting through mud feature vehicles that are made to go off-roading, or at least are built to handle some rough driving.



This is the first one we’ve seen that stars a Rolls-Royce Phantom.

No description accompanies the video, so it’s impossible to know who is behind the wheel. Motor Authority’s Kurt Ernst argues it’s unlikely the driver is the owner of the car: “Pay that kind of money for a car, and chances are good that you’ll treat it with a bit more reverence.” His best guess: “a disillusioned employee or family member.”

The video was posted by YouTube user Tax The Rich, whose other videos include Bugatti and Ferrari F50 burnouts.

Watch the video:



