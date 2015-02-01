Meet The Carbon-fibre Rolls-Royce Inspired By The Stealth Fighter

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is quite unlike any car in the world.

As the only convertible in the Rolls-Royce stable of cars, it’s an incredible amalgamation of world-class beauty, luxury, and performance. The hand-crafted luxury ride is one of most rare and expensive cars in the world.

To keep its more discerning customers happy, Rolls has its “Bespoke” arm churn out some uniquely over-the-top special editions.

Their latest offering is the Phantom Nighthawk. That’s right, it’s named after the F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter. One look at this menacing machine and it becomes clear that this Roller is no Grey Poupon mobile. With its bright red leather interior and enough carbon fibre to make a Formula One car jealous, this thing is pure Sriracha plus Tabasco plus hit of Habanero.

The Nighthawk edition takes a run-of-the-mill Phantom Drophead and kicks it up a notch.

This ultra-exclusive ride is named after the Air Force's F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter.

Its sleek looks definitely make good on the promise of its name.

Like a bird of prey, the Nighthawk flies down the road with predatory aggression.

In fact, its front window is treated with a stealth fighter-inspired radar absorbent material. Yes, this thing is actually a stealth car.

As for the its cockpit, the Rolls-Royce has loaded the Nighthawk with the requisite acres of fine leather.

In the Phantom Nighthawk, the Bespoke team has replaced the tradition wood veneer with carbon fibre.

A lot of carbon fibre.

Even more carbon fibre!

It's got carbon fibre everywhere!

One thing that the Bespoke team dared not touch: the Spirit of Ecstasy!

Another part of the Drophead that remains unchanged is its glorious 6.75-liter V-12 engine.

The mammoth power plant pumps out 453 horsepower.

That propels the Drophead to 60 mph from a standstill in just 5.6 seconds.

In true Rolls-Royce fashion, the Nighthawk doesn't have a tachometer -- it has a 'power reserve' gauge.

Hidden behind the classy analogue clock is an advanced, digital infotainment system.

Here, the Rolls shows its BMW roots, using a modified version of its parent company's iDrive controller.

Unlike past models, this new infotainment system is much improved.

The Phantom Drophead Coupe Nighthawk is on display at Super Bowl XLIX in Phoenix.

A total of 9 Nighthawks will be built.

The asking price this unique piece of automotive awesomeness? $569,000!

