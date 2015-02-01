Meet The Carbon-fibre Rolls-Royce Inspired By The Stealth Fighter

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is quite unlike any car in the world.

As the only convertible in the Rolls-Royce stable of cars, it’s an incredible amalgamation of world-class beauty, luxury, and performance. The hand-crafted luxury ride is one of most rare and expensive cars in the world.

To keep its more discerning customers happy, Rolls has its “Bespoke” arm churn out some uniquely over-the-top special editions.

Their latest offering is the Phantom Nighthawk. That’s right, it’s named after the F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter. One look at this menacing machine and it becomes clear that this Roller is no Grey Poupon mobile. With its bright red leather interior and enough carbon fibre to make a Formula One car jealous, this thing is pure Sriracha plus Tabasco plus hit of Habanero.

