Rolls Royce redefines luxury with these 3 new customised models

Rolls Royce rolled out their bespoke models at the New York International Auto Show. These latest 2015 offerings come with heavy customisation and tweaks to suit its customers’ desires. These tweaks include custom paint combinations along with eye-catching interior accents and can add a 30% premium to the price of the car.

