Rolls-Royce designed a new set of luggage that costs more than an entry-level luxury car

Rolls-Royce The Wraith Luggage Collection in the luggage compartment of a Rolls-Royce Wraith.

Rolls-Royce is known for not doing anything half-baked. So when they created a new set of luggage pieces, that philosophy transferred intact.

The six pieces of the Wraith Luggage Collection — two “Grand Tourer” valises, three “Long Weekender” bags, and a “Garment Carrier” — were designed by Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke Design Studio to complement the company’s cars.

Each bag can be customised by the customer, with design features that mimic those found in the actual Rolls-Royce Wraith. Yes, it is possible for your car and luggage to match perfectly, down to matching thread in the identical leather.

In fact, the collection got its name because it was “meticulously designed to be housed in the luggage compartment of a Rolls-Royce Wraith,” Rolls-Royce told Women’s Wear Daily. Basically, all the bags fit perfectly in the trunk.

Like the cars themselves, the collection is no bargain. It will retail for a total of $45,854 for all six pieces — which is more than the average entry-level car cost in 2015 (around $40,000, according to KBB). The pieces can also be purchased separately.

Of course, if you’re willing to drop close to four dozen G’s on a set of luggage, you’re probably not going to be the one handling it most of the time. With that in mind, Rolls-Royce conferred with the experts (“head butlers from some of the world’s most illustrious hotels”) to design the collection. The result is an entirely functional, as well as stylish, set of luggage.

The collection is available at all Rolls-Royce dealerships.

Rolls Royce The ‘Grand Tourer’ valise (left) and the ‘Long Weekender’ (right) bags.

