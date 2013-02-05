Rolls-Royce Is Hiring Teenagers To Build And Sell Its Cars

Photo: Rolls-Royce

To make sure its cars are everything their buyers desire, Rolls-Royce trains its craftspeople for years.Now the automaker needs more people for its Apprenticeship Program, and it is encouraging teenagers to sign up.



People aged 16-24 can apply to be part of the next generation of employees who work with the leather, wood, paint, and electrical and mechanical components that make Rolls-Royce the definition of luxury.

Apprentices are being hired to work on the business side of the company as well.

The Apprenticeship Program, designed in conjunction with Britain’s Learning Skills Council and launched in 2006, runs for three to four years.

Applications will be accepted until mid-March.

