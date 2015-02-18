Rolls-Royce is going to build its first SUV in company history and it's going to be over the top

In its 111-year history, Rolls-Royce has crafted a rock solid identity for itself as the builder of exquisite, handcrafted luxury cruisers.

And in the modern definition, that means sedans, coupes, and convertibles. No trucks or SUVs here.

Until now.

In response to demands from its discerning customers for a “go anywhere” vehicle, Rolls-Royce has announced that it will indeed launch an SUV, although the company doesn’t explicity use the “SUV” terminology.

Even Rolls-Royce is not immune to the sport utility craze.

According to the company, development of the go-anywhere Rolls is still in its nascency. There are no official design renderings, development timetable, technical specifications, or even a code name that we know off.

However, what we do know about the upcoming Rolls-Royce off-roader is mouthwatering.

According to Rolls-Royce, a subsidiary of Germany’s BMW Group, its future SUV will be roughly the same size as the company’s flagship Phantom sedan. It will be a “high-bodied car” built using an all-new aluminium construction instead of the current cars’ steel monocoque framework.

As for the engines, expect to see a version of the company’s venerable 6.75 liter V-12 under the hood. Although, Rolls-Royce’s monster 9.0 liter V16 found in the 101EX concept car from 2006 is still sitting in a warehouse somewhere, that option seems to be less likely.

Like all other Rolls-Royce cars, its will be hand-built at the company’s workshop in Goodwood, England.

Bentley Motors A concept rendering of Bentley’s Bentayga.

Although breaking with tradition is not something we see Rolls-Royce do very often, it makes business sense with this car. There is a true void in the ultra-premium market. There are no luxury SUVs that live in the Rolls-Royce’s $US300,000 and up price point. In fact, you have to go all the down to Jaguar Land Rover’s $US140,000 Range Rover Autobiography or Mercedes-Benz’s $US137,000 G63 AMG for any competition.

Rolls Royce isn’t the only one who has noticed. Bentley recently announced its “uniquely” named Bentayga, and even Lamborghini is waiting for the greenlight to produce its high performance off-roader.

With that said, Rolls-Royce is not a brand that dabbles. Rather it’s a company that’s deeply committed to building what it calls “the best cars in the world.”

And that’s exactly what I expect from its SUV.

