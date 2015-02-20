Rolls-Royce is building a 4WD

An early version of the all-terrain Rolls-Royce – Lady Penelope’s car came with machine guns in the grill.

Rolls-Royce is going offroad.

The luxury carmaker has announced it’s building the first all-terrain vehicle in its 111-year history.

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos said there was no particular time frame for the 4WD, but it will be a high-bodied car, with an all-new aluminium architecture.

“Many of our discerning customers have urged us to develop this new car – and we have listened,” he said.

“So we challenged our engineers and design team, led by Director of Design Giles Taylor, to create a different and exceptional new car.

“We will take our time in developing and perfecting this new concept in luxury,” Muller-Otvos said, adding it will have “exceptional presence, elegance and purpose”.

There’s no suggestion of a price point either, but other luxury car brands such as BMW, Audi and Porsche have enjoyed enormous commercial success in producing SUVs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.