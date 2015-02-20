Rolls-Royce is building a 4WD

Rolls-Royce is going offroad.
The luxury carmaker has announced it’s building the first all-terrain vehicle in its 111-year history.
Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos said there was no particular time frame for the 4WD, but it will be a high-bodied car, with an all-new aluminium architecture.
“Many of our discerning customers have urged us to develop this new car – and we have listened,” he said.
“So we challenged our engineers and design team, led by Director of Design Giles Taylor, to create a different and exceptional new car.
“We will take our time in developing and perfecting this new concept in luxury,” Muller-Otvos said, adding it will have “exceptional presence, elegance and purpose”.
There’s no suggestion of a price point either, but other luxury car brands such as BMW, Audi and Porsche have enjoyed enormous commercial success in producing SUVs.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.