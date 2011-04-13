This Gullwing Rolls Royce Built For A Maharaja Is On Sale For $1.4 Million

Photo: http://www.sparkscars.com

If you’ve ever wanted to ride like royalty, it may be your lucky day: a custom-designed Rolls Royce nicknamed “The Ruby” is selling for $1.39 million in London.The 2005 Phantom DC, which was custom-built for an unknown Indian maharajah, is part Batmobile, part sportscar, and has barely left the garage.



The car, with its red leather interior, gullwing doors, and multiple flatscreen TVs, is already creating a huge buzz among car enthusiasts, in part because of the mystery surrounding the current owner.

Vaughan Davis, who owns the London-based boutique selling the car, told The Daily Mail that the maharajah is a “motor fanatic” with a collection of around 50 vehicles.

He added:

It really is a piece of wonderment and if you ever take it out for a drive you almost can’t get out because of all the people who gather around thinking you’re a celebrity.

The car, with the licence plate “Cexi,” has 22-inch alloys and hits 130mph:

And here’s a video tour straight from the showroom:

